Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are just hilarious together, and their chemistry shows how strong a bond these siblings share with each other. Ranbir was Bebo's first guest in What Women Want season 4, and Ranbir got candid like never before; they spoke about literally everything. But the highlight of the discussion was when Kareena asked her brother and actor Ranbir when the exact time was. He realised that Alia Bhatt was his Dal Chawaal, a popular dialogue from his super hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

To which Ranbir Kapoor replied that he would like to say that he is a good husband and that it seems like this confession of RK wasn't digestible by Bebo, and she gave him a big laugh. Well, the inside jokes definitely must have popped into her mind. Having said that, Kareena also asked Ranbir about embracing fatherhood and whether he had ever changed Raha Kapoor's diaper, to which he admitted yes and even added that he was a burping master. Ranbir and Alia became parents in November, and their little one is now 4 months old and has started smiling, which breaks 's heart already.

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan asking Ranbir Kapoor about the moment he realised Alia Batt is the one and only one for him.

On the professional front, Ranbir is enjoying the success of his latest release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, along with . The actor will be seen next in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, and after that, he has decided to take a long paternity break to spend time with his little one, Raha Kapoor. Well, we don't know about being a good husband, but we definitely feel Alia will agree with Ranbir Kapoor being the best father to Raha. He is all dad goals.