Rohit Shetty has begun shooting for his next in the cop-verse, which is Singham Again also known as Singham 3. The upcoming new movie will have Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham with Ranveer Singh returning as Simmba. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also a part of the project. The shooting commenced on 16th September 2023 with Ajay and Ranveer. The rest of the cast were scheduled to join later. Kareena Kapoor Khan has now joined the shoot of Singham Again. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Singham Again duo Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to grace Karan Johar’s show

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins the Singham Again shoot

Basking in the success of her OTT debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan has moved on to her next, Singham Again. Kareena shared a post about it in Rohit Shetty style. She shared a picture which features Bebo as Avni standing in front of an overturning car. She looks scared. She is standing in the middle of the road, all by herself. Bebo captioned the picture saying that she doesn't need to tell which movie she is shooting for. She praised the Rohit Shetty, calling the director one of her favourites. Kareena also reveals that this is her fourth film with Shetty and is sure that it is not going to be her last one."Ready Steady Go..." Kareena writes along with collision emoticons. Her post has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Also Read - Singham Again in trouble? Bombay HC judge claims films like Singham send out dangerous message

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post about Singham Again here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Ranveer Singh comments on Kareena's Singham Again post; reveals common connection

Ranveer Singh, who is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop-verse, was quick to drop a comment on Kareena's post. He also revealed their common connection. Just like Kareena, Ranveer, too, is working on his fourth project with the Khatron Ke Khiladi host. He gushed about working with her for the first time. Ranveer dropped a lot of heart emoticons and a ghost emoticon in the end too. Check out his comment here: Also Read - Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer new movie to be the biggest cop film; check interesting updates

Kareena Kapoor has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Singham Returns. On the other hand, Ranveer has worked with Rohit in Simmba, Cirkus and Sooryavanshi, with the latter one being Ranveer's cameo appearance. Back to Singham 3, Deepika Padukone will be making her debut as a cop in the movie. Rohit revealed the same a couple of months ago. Fans are pretty excited about Singham Again. The franchisee is very popular in India.