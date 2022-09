Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42 today. The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. As the actress turned a year older, her fans and well-wishers showered the actress with adorable birthday wishes. Even her aunt Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to wish the actress on her special day. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Tashan to Kurbaan; Here are Bebo's top movies alongside Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan

's mom Neetu posted a selfie with Kareena on her Instagram story and spoke about Kareena being beautiful inside out and wished her happy birthday. In the throwback photo, the actress is seen wearing a white kurti with jhumkas and a bindi. Neetu was seen wearing a blue kurti.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan here:

Neetu and late star 's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her cousin. She posted a picture from her holiday in London and wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy happiest bday (birthday) darling Bebo (Kareena)". She also added a hashtag along with an emoji. The picture also showcased their aunty Reema Jain.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday wish for Kareena:

Talking about the actress she is known for her fantastic performances in Kurbaan, Heroine, and many other movies. From romantic to action-based movies, the actress has proven her acting prowess in every genre and is one of the highest-paying stars in the Hindi film industry. She is the daughter of and Babita Kapoor, whereas Riddhima is the daughter of Randhir's brother late actor Rishi Kapoor.

The diva got married to Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. It was in 2016 when they were blessed with Taimur and in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. Saif was previously married to and has two kids and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003), and Omkara (2006) but it was during their movie Tashan; that they fell in love with one another.