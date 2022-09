Back in 2018, had made herself the butt of all jokes after she had said that she believes in equality between men and women but she is not a feminist. Her statement led social media users to school her in feminism. Even her Veere Di Wedding costar and good friend couldn't resist herself from reacting to Kareena's remark. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday special: After Laal Singh Chaddha's lukewarm response, Astro Expert predicts a better 2023 for the actress [Exclusive]

"I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am," Kareena had said during a promotional event of her film Veere Di Wedding. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 most expensive pieces from her closet that prove Bebo is the ultimate DIVA

When Sonam was asked her thought on Kareena's comment, the actress expressed her displeasure with Bebo and blasted her saying that, "When women say that they are not a feminist, it is very sad and ignorant." She then went on to explain that feminism means equal opportunity, same privileges and choices for a woman that a man would have and there's nothing wrong in it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Dig at Priyanka Chopra to speaking about ex Shahid Kapoor; Bebo's sassiest moments on Koffee With Karan

Advertisement

As Kareena continued to get brutally trolled by netizens, she had decided to explain herself and asked, 'What was wrong in the feminism statement?' She stood by her statement and reiterated that she believes in equality. She then went on to break down her statement saying that for most people feminism means male bashing and making women superior, which is why people keep debating about it on social media platforms.

However, Kareena then tweaked her statement adding that she is a bit of a feminist but in the right way. She clarified that she didn't mean that men are lesser than women as she believes it takes two to tango in any kind of a relationship. "Main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain," Bebo had added saying that she does not want to get associated with any kind of 'isms'.