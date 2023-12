The Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently praised her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his Animal co-star Bobby Deol. In an interview with Film Companion, the gorgeous actress said that one cannot be a good star by having six packs. Well, Bebo did not take anyone's name, but called Ranbir a ‘phenomenal actor.’ For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pics of her winter holiday with Saif Ali Khan; netizens identify Pataudi Palace as Ranvijay's home from Animal

Kareena was asked about her past remark when she said actors have become better after her cousin Ranbir. She was asked if one needs to be a good actor to be a great star? Bebo agreed and said that she was happy that she was finally there. She even added saying that being a good actor and a big star goes like 'hand in glove'. Also Read - Did Saif Ali Khan get into an argument with his staff at the airport forcing Kareena Kapoor Khan to mediate? [Watch Video]

Watch Kareena Kapoor video

Trending Now

She even spoke about celebs who got six-pack abs and says that sometimes she feels like telling the actor to wear t-shirts as she cannot look at them. She even praised Bobby Deol and said that now he is doing different characters. Bebo said that Bobby is exploring his talent, which he always had and now finally he has the opportunity. She even said that one cannot shut a good actor.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan along with Jaydeep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. She will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders wherein she will play a detective. She also has The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming Singham Again as Avni Kamat.