Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling in Bollywood as well as in our hearts for 23 years now. From breathing life to her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character Pooh to making fans want to adopt her Geet-like personality from Jab We Met, Kareena has always understood and executed the assignment perfectly. And can you believe that the B-town diva has clocked 23 years as an actress in the Hindi film industry? Yes. Today, on June 29, Kareena celebrated this 23-year milestone in her career, by teasing fans with a sneak peek of her upcoming film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 23 years in Bollywood

"23 years of being born in front of the camera today… And hell ya another 23 to go… Photo - TBM shoot…" captioned Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram post. The BTS picture seemed to be from the sets of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta, titled The Buckingham Murders.

Although Kareena's face was not revealed in the picture, it was her piercing gaze through the teeny-tiny opening of the clapboard that captivated us beyond measure. Along with the post, the Laal Singh Chadha actress also dropped a string of random emojis.

Bollywood celebrities and fans react to Kareena Kapoor’s post

Soon after the post surfaced on the internet, members from the Bollywood fraternity swooped into the comments to congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan. While her sister Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post and added a single red heart emoji, Neha Dhupia wrote, “More love.” Addressing Kareena as Bebo, actor Vijay Varma commented, “Many congratulations Bebo ji. You’re the best.” “23 years of style and sassss,” came Ekta Kapoor’s comment.

Fans also turned emotional and reacted to the post. “Queen. Congratulations!! Such a landmark” gushed one user. “Wow! 23years is amazing! I've watched you since I was a child and I fell in love with your performance. You are a phenomenal actress, keep the fire burning,” penned another die-hard admirer of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan upcoming films

Although not much is known about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, it is touted to be a nail-biting murder mystery. Apart from this Hansal Mehta directorial, Kareena has joined hands with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. That’s not all. She is a part of Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.