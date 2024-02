Kareena Kapoor Khan looks extremely calm and composed while dealing with the paparazzi when her kids are involved. Not a single day did she refuse the paparazzi to not click her sons Taimur and Jeh's pictures. But inside she used to fight a battle over dealing paparazzi's obsession with Taimur. Kareena who is all all set for her next film Crew got candid about how she she keeps her mental sanity by accepting the fact the way it is. The actress credited Saif Ali Khan for helping her deal with and be calm about the paparazzi's obsession with Taimur. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan mentions Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone while talking about change in the industry; here's what she said

Recalling the time when Taimur was constantly papped, Kareena was in a fix about how to stop them from doing the same. She told the media platform," "I think the only way I could deal with the media attention on Taimur was to actually be chilled about it because if I were hyper about it — which may be I was inside, or openly expressed what I was feeling, I feel somewhere, it would have affected Taimur."

Kareena added that how she didn't express her tension openly in front of her son Taimur because it would impact him negatively. "“If he (Taimur) was aware that something was upsetting me or I was affected by too many cameras around him. If I kept stressing over ‘Kya kar raha hai? Kyun photo le rahe?’ (What is he doing? Why are they taking pictures of Taimur?) or I told the photographer, ‘Photo mat lo!’ (Don’t take pictures)’, it would have left a lasting impact on him," Kareena added that it was Saif's advice to not react and put the head down and walk when clicked. She lauded him for being easy with dealing with the challenge. He told her, "We can’t run away from this". Kareena and Saif's kids Tim and Jeh are internet sensations and they are pretty okay about it.