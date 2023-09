Ameesha Patel is over the moon as her latest release Gadar 2 has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The film that brought back Sunny Deol to the big screen has become one of the biggest grossers of the year 2023. Gadar 2 has reportedly crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office and is inching towards Rs 500 crore milestone swiftly. The film released on August 11 and even after three weeks, Gadar 2 is still going strong. Ameesha Patel who plays the role of Sakina is now busy giving out success interviews. In her latest interview, she spoke about her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai that marked Hrithik Roshan's entry into Bollywood. Also Read - Suhana Khan faces social media wrath after becoming a brand ambassador along with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ameesha Patel makes a shocking revelation

Everyone knows that it was Kareena Kapoor who was supposed to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. But she exited the project and Ameesha Patel came on board. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel made a shocking revelation that Kareena Kapoor did not back out of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai but she was asked to leave the film by Rakesh Roshan due to creative differences.

Ameesha Patel said that Rakesh Roshan made this revelation about Kareena. She added that Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinkie was quite worried as sets were ready for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and they had to find a replacement for Kareena in three days. Ameesha Patel was quoted saying, "And Pinkie aunty, his wife and Hrithik's mom, said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set, and it was Hrithik's debut and everyone was really stressed. Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like 'I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes'."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on not being a part of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

In the past, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about not doing Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. To Filmfare, she said that she is glad that she did not do the film as Rakesh Roshan focused only on his son, Hrithik Roshan. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was one massive hit and it paved way for Hrithik.