Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the hottest Moms in B-town. She is also not shy about media, especially, when it comes to her kids. When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, they didn't keep them away from the media and introduced them quite soon. And Kareena has been sharing pictures and videos of her kids on her Instagram. And whenever she does so, they are bound to go viral. Kareena recently shared a picture in her Instagram stories and it has become the talk of the town. Also Read - Swara Bhasker to Kareena Kapoor Khan; actresses who married Muslim men and countered severe backlash from trolls

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Jeh Ali Khan

Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh Ali Khan, the Khan family always manage to grab headlines in Entertainment News and go viral in no time. So, a couple of hours ago, Kareena shared a picture of Jeh's playdate with his friend Zoie. It's a close-up picture of Jeh with his cute toddler friend. She wished Zoie on Jeh's behalf and wrote, "First friends are always special," with hearts. It seems like a picture wherein Zoie is giving a peck on Jeh's cheek while he seems to be blushing. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram picture story here: Also Read - Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she steps out for a dinner date with hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine’s Day

Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares the cutest click of Jeh and Randhir Kapoor to wish her dad a happy birthday [View Pic]

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad with a picture of Jeh and the actor

A couple of days ago, clocked another year on the calendar. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram feed and shared an unseen picture of her father with her son, Jeh. They both seem to be pouting at each other while having their breakfast. It's such an adorable picture. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew. In The Devotion of Suspect X film, Kareena will be seen with Vijay Varma and , two prominent names in acting field. It is helmed by and is based on A Japanese novel of the same name by . The Crew is said to be a comedy film in which Kareena will be seen with , Tabu and .