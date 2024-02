Kareena Kapoor Khan is such a delight on her social media. The actress just a while ago took to her Instagram account and dropped some adorable unseen pictures of her sons Taimur Pataudi and Jeh along with her father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday. The Jaane Jaan actress shared this picture to wish her kids Nana and her father on his birthday and it's too cute to miss. Bebo's father and veteran actor is celebrating his 77th birthday today and these unseen pictures of him getting hugs from his grandchildren Tim and Jeh are winning hearts of the internet. The caption of the birthday post shared by Bebo reads, " The HUG of life…Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa… #i am like my father ". Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara and other stars share adorable posts on social media

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's epic reaction to her wish

Bebo's wish also has a special mention about how she is just like her father, and we love this honest and relatable post of the diva. Also Read - Throwback: Salman Khan's reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's wedding will leave you surprised [Watch]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to be real and candid with her Insta family and she is totally a pro in it. Kareena is a no-nonsense person on her social media and she sticks to reality and doesn’t set any unreal expectations and standards that may leave her fans feeling inferior. Just yesterday she took to her Instagram stories and shared her husband Saif Ali Khan’s cold reaction to her wish for Valentine’s Day and this shows that humour in relationships is utmost important. Her caption read, " Me: Happy Velntine's Day Saifu", Saif: Ok".

On the professional front Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and fans are excited to see this trio together for the first time.

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan