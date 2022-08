recently stepped out for a lunch outing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. She was seen wearing a ganji and track pants while Saif went out in a casual T-shirt and pants. But little did she know that her recent family outing would targeted by netizens who brutally age-shamed and body-shamed her for her appearance. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott: Did Anupam Kher take a dig at Aamir Khan saying 'it will surely haunt you'

As soon as her videos and pictures went online, people made nasty comments about her body saying that she has become flat and looking more like a man. Many people found her old looking while there were many others who made fun of how Laal Singh Chaddha didn't find takers in threatres. Also Read - Not just Ranbir Kapoor; Alia Bhatt is getting pampered by THESE people during pregnancy

Take a look. Also Read - Aamir Khan will not release Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT now; the superstar still has hopes with the box office numbers?

Before the release of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena faced massive flak for her statement on boycott Bollywood trends. She had said that she doesn't take such trends seriously. People dig out her old video where she had said, 'If you don't like it, don't watch it.' After getting brutally slammed, Kareena then made a U-turn and requested people to watch her film since she and Aamir have come together after so many years.

The boycott calls have severely affected recently released films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Dobaaraa. People have been of the opinion that Bollywood isn't making engaging original content and the film fraternity is constantly fedding them with remakes.