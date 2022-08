Kareena Kapoor Khan has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. Ever since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan, the actress has been making it to the news quite often. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy making appearances, giving interviews and promoting Laal Singh Chaddha these days. She recently featured on Case Toh Banta Hai, a comedy show featuring Kusha Kapila, Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma to name a few. Kareena Kapoor Khan's joke over her character increased revenue of Indian Railways has become the talk of the town. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: Actresses who wore BOLD transparent tops and left everyone shocked

Kareena claims Geet helped increase the revenue of Indian Railways

In the latest episode of Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon Prime Mini TV, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance. Pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan being the boss lady in a stunning white outfit have been going viral. Reel videos of Bebo have also grabbed the attention of the masses. And in the episode, Kareena Kapoor also made a joke about how her character, Geet from Imtiaz Ali's helped increase the revenue of Indian Railways. She also said that after the film, the sales of Harem pants in India increased as well. Slipping into her character of Geet years later, Bebo said, "Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Case Toh Banta Hai (@case_toh_banta_hai)

Kareena Kapoor's statement gets flak

Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes it to the trending entertainment news. And now, this statement of the actress has also grabbed the attention of the masses. And she is yet again getting trolled for making a joke about it. One of the netizens called Kareena's comment, a high-headed one. Check out the tweets here:

Indian railways used to make lose of 43 pc of its revenue in passenger train till 10 years ago. So Kareena was responsible for higher loss. ? — Malay Lakhani ?? (@ChugleeKhor) August 20, 2022

Hence railways should give royalty to Kareena! — SANJAY SINGH (@singh_nalran) August 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor says she increased Indian Railways' revenue with Jab We Met role

JAB WE MET(geet)character increased the railway traffic:Kareena Khan

https://t.co/nED6dS4JdT

via @htshowbiz OK! ALLOT HER RAILWAY PENSION ANYWAYS GOING TO BE SITTING JOBLESS ?#BoycottBollywood — JAYAKRISHNA NAIR (@JKnair18) August 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor says she increased Indian Railways' revenue by playing Geet in Jab We Met https://t.co/ZB8OVG9ISX

via @htshowbiz

With her high-headed comment in the case of Lal Singh Chadha there is no chance anyone gaining by maki publicity through HER.https://t.co/aXHUYp2rwR — Col IB Dutt (Retd) (@ibdutt) August 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor says she increased Indian Railways' revenue by playing Geet in Jab We Met.

These Bollywood celebs are so out of touch with reality and then they wonder why people are not connecting with them.https://t.co/H4aZhpkFKQ — Aditya Singh (@aditya_xing) August 19, 2022

Yes, it was the first movie ever shot in train, before that nobody knew that we have railway transportation too.. — Latish (@latishachary) August 20, 2022

After the disaster of LSC pic.twitter.com/CseKXj7NOa — rae (@ChillamChilli_) August 20, 2022

Lolz. Its like @ajaydevgn saying, after #Tanhaji , people started riding more horses than bikes. — OH! 'PARLEY' (@sacchrin) August 20, 2022

This was truly a brain buster by #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/yYkbIElqts — Sanjay Tanwani?? (@tanwani_sanjay) August 20, 2022

Due to her movie " Chupke Chupke " The number of dumb girl increased . — Paapsee 2.O (@paapseeparody) August 20, 2022

Delusional woman ! — Rishi Kant (@RishiKantworld) August 20, 2022

Kareena on the receiving end after Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be a disaster at the box office. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan starrer is a remake of starrer and was released on 11 August. However, the film hasn't been able to recreate any magic at the box office. Instead, it has been the biggest trend for all the wrong reasons. Laal Singh Chaddha has been called for a boycott. Kareena Kapoor Khan's old interview wherein she claimed that nobody has forced the masses to watch their films have been going viral. She was slammed with the boycott trend after her latest video claiming people should watch Laal Singh Chaddha went viral.