Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for her snobbish attitude, netizens say, 'One day she will become Jaya Bachchan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her house wearing a beautiful Indian attire and making her way to the car. When she was heading towards her car she was seen talking to her house help by raising finger and this gesture of Bebo didn't go down well with the netizens. They are trolling her and calling her attitude snobbish. Well, Bebo who gets spotted almost every day with a cup of coffee was even picked for the same and asked if she can't use the reusable cups and why she needs to flaunt the new cup every day. We wonder how Bebo deals with so much negativity for her. Take a look at how Kareena Kapoor is getting massively trolled for no reason; a few claim that one day she will become Jaya Bachchan. Meanwhile, her fans are going gaga over her beauty and the wonderful white dress. Also Read - Ardh movie review: Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik starrer impresses; actress' fans can't stop gushing about her fantastic performance

Kareena Kapoor Khan will become Jaya Bachchan one day claim netizens Also Read - After Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, Brad Pitt gets ready to drag ex-wife Angelina Jolie to the court: Watch complete details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

One user wrote, "Such a snobbish attitude." Another user wrote, "One day she will Become a Jaya Bachchan, Same jagah pe roz chillati hai staff, Bhai tm log jaane do usse koi interest nh hai usse dekhne mai mat time waste kro apna." The third user said, "Last but not the least this gossip monger Kareena Kapoor... Khush to bahot hui hogi tum hain?? Zameen pe bethi bahot achi lag rhi he adat daal le kyuki Teri kursi to le gayi." Also Read - Mahima Chaudhary talks about her daughter's special gesture during her breast cancer recovery and it will melt your heart

Jaya Bachchan is known for her anger towards the paparazzi as she doesn't like the shutterbugs barging into her space and she often scolds them. has reportedly said in one of his interactions that the veteran actor and his mom doesn't like the paparazzi every time and we cannot agree more as they are public figures and not public property.

On the professional front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chadha which also stars . She is currently shooting for 's Devotion of Suspect X.