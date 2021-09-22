The gorgeous superstar of Bollywood, celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday (September 21). While we saw several celebs wishing the actress on her special day, Bebo who is on a family vacation at Maldives, shares a glimpse of her birthday, which looks like a visual treat. The actress posted a pic, where she along with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids and Jehangir Ali Khan walking on the beach with the Happy Birthday tag (with fire) at the backdrop. Kareena captioned the pic, "Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself." Well, her caption speaks about her promise to herself as the actress wants keep up her spirits high through out her life. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

The actress earlier shared a thank you note for fans on her Insta-story, where she wrote, 'Overwhelmed... Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone... sorry if I missed anyone. It's been an amazing day.'

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in 's Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the film, it is inspired by ' blockbuster , which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. It is written by and directed by helmer Advait Chandan. Also starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh, it is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2021. The film will lock horns with , Rashmika Mandanna and starrer Pushpa at the box office.

In the last month, she announced her new project with director of and Shahid fame and producer . Interestingly Bebo and Ekta Kapoor had earlier collaborated for Veere Di Wedding, which also featured and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles.