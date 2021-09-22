The gorgeous superstar of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday (September 21). While we saw several celebs wishing the Good Newwz actress on her special day, Bebo who is on a family vacation at Maldives, shares a glimpse of her birthday, which looks like a visual treat. The actress posted a pic, where she along with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan walking on the beach with the Happy Birthday tag (with fire) at the backdrop. Kareena captioned the pic, "Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself." Well, her caption speaks about her promise to herself as the actress wants keep up her spirits high through out her life. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’
The actress earlier shared a thank you note for fans on her Insta-story, where she wrote, ‘Overwhelmed... Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone... sorry if I missed anyone. It's been an amazing day.’ Also Read - Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the film, it is inspired by Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. It is written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. Also starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh, it is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2021. The film will lock horns with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa at the box office. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her birthday with the most gorgeous view - see pic
In the last month, she announced her new project with director Hansal Mehta of Aligarh and Shahid fame and producer Ekta Kapoor. Interestingly Bebo and Ekta Kapoor had earlier collaborated for Veere Di Wedding, which also featured Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles.
