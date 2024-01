Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for being a great mother who balances her work and personal life equally. She worked throughout her last trimester of pregnancy, proving her dedication to her craft. She has two sons named Taimur and Jeh, and she makes sure to spend quality time with them by taking frequent vacations. This weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending time with her sons, and they are enjoying waffles together. Also Read - Republic Day 2024: Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs extend their wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sneak peek into her weekend

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures on social media where she can be seen relaxing with a no-makeup look while her sons are having waffles for breakfast. In the second picture, Taimur and Jeh are fully engaged in eating their respective waffles. Check out the pictures below.



Kareena Kapoor Khan beams with joy after Taimur's win

The one thing about Kareena Kapoor Khan's parenting we really adore is the fact that she always celebrates her kids small and big victories. Recently Kareena posted the above picture where she is seen wearing a medal. The medal belongs to son Taimur Ali Khan after he won a sport competition at his school. Kareena happily flaunts the bronze medal. The actress wrote that she is one mother who wears her sons medal and how she is extremely happy of Taimur's achievement.

On work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is rumoured to be part of Yash starrer Toxic. However there is no official confirmation from the film makers or the actress. Talking about her upcoming projects the actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others in key roles. She will also star The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The crew, is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.