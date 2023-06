Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying mid-week blues with her family. The actress is quite active on social media and often gives a sneak peek into her vacations and shares photos with the family. She cherishes every moment and keeps her fans updated with her latest pictures from the trips she takes. A few hours back from now she posted adorable pictures with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir on the gram. Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan declared she would NOT work with THIS handsome hunk ever and till date has stood by her decision

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a couple of candid pictures on her Instagram stories. Bebo took a walk with her husband and the kids. Kareena who is currently shooting in Mumbai shared three photos from one of her trips. In the first picture, she is walking hand in hand with hubby Saif Ali Khan. Whereas in the second picture, her boys Taimur and Jeh joined them. Taimur matches the speed of his parents while Jeh walks behind. In the third picture, she shared a selfie with the message ‘fresh air’. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 richest actress in India

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures here

wore a black and white stripped shirt with flared baggy jeans. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan sported a white tee and black pants paired with a black jacket. In the first picture, she tied her hair in a pony but in the second picture, she left it open. She let her hair fall and feel the breeze. She wrote a message in both the pictures which jointly reads ‘keep moving baby’ adding a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in and ’s The Crew. She will share the screen with Tabu and in Rajesh Krishnan's directorial. The movie will also see and in the lead. Next in the pipeline the actress also has ’s Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena has turned producer for her next film directed by . She is said to play a detective and a mother who is investigating a murder in a town in Buckinghamshire. The working title of the movie is The Buckingham Murders.