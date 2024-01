Kareena Kapoor Khan is a queen of sass. The Bollywood diva is known not to mince words when it comes to important matters. She is also one of the most unbothered queens of the industry. An old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shared on Reddit where she reacts to trolls. When someone asks how Saif Ali Khan allows her to wear a bikini, she says that he is nobody to tell her to wear a bikini or not. She said that they do not share such a relationship. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are known as one of the best couples of Bollywood. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sneak peek into her 'Yummilicious' weekend with Taimur and Jeh [View Pics]

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in a conversation with Arbaaz Khan when he read out the troll comments. Fans will remember that there was an old picture where people saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in the pool. After seeing the video of Reddit, people left a lot of comments. One of them said, "Kareena loves and respects Saif a lot but at the end of the day she is her own person. She won't let anyone dictate her choices in life. She didn't even let her mother do that. This is the healthy way. We should respect the boundaries of our partners and handle things responsibly."

Fans said that Saif Ali Khan is not the husband who would stop his wife from doing anything. They said he gets the attitude from his father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who did not stop Sharmila Tagore from working even though she had become a Begum. As we remember, her bikini pic went viral in that era. She wore it in the film An Evening In Paris.