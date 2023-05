is one of the most adored actresses of Bollywood. She has fans across all age groups. The actress' attitude is something that often gets discussed on social media, and it has happened again. She was seen at the Mumbai airport. The actress was back from the Grand Prix event at Monaco. A woman was seen walking behind the actress hoping that she would pose with her for a picture. But the actress ignores her and walks ahead. The woman after trailing her for a bit backs off. It looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan was very tired and wanted to rush home. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport fashion game on point; slays in white co-ord set on her return from Monaco Grand Prix 2023

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport video Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous at the Monaco Grand Prix event, poses with ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Some netizens have commented that this happens to Kareena Kapoor Khan more than other actors. The actress has been clicked refusing for pictures more often than many other Bollywood stars. A person commented, "Not only her size is zero, she is also zero. Why that lady behind her for autograph? Attitude will make her down soon," while someone else said, "No she has an attitude problem." Take a look at the comments section... Also Read - Here's what is common between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani

It is not surprising that some netizens are drawing comparisons. We have seen actors like , , , and who never say for a selfie. Even if they are busy at the airport, they do halt for a while for a picture. Some days back, hugged a young man much to the delight of the paps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh were together in Monaco for the event. They are brand ambassadors of Puma from India. Asian celebrities representing luxury brands are travelling all over the world. People did not like it when Kareena Kapoor Khan made a rather snide comment when asked about Boycott Bollywood during the promotions of Laal Singh Chadha. On the professional front, she has 's Devotion of Suspect X, 's The Crew and 's investigative thriller.