Kareena Kapoor Khan understands the excitement for her film Jab We Met and her character Geet, but the actress is tired and irked about the constant chatter and feels that her other performances are overlooked and underrated, and people should have more conversations in those films too. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bebo was asked about the constant talk about her film Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and how it is considered iconic, to which the Crew actress responded," Of course it will always be compared to Poo and Geet; they are iconic, I understand. Everyone is going to compare. But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, and Heroine; they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, and Yuva too. Why don't people talk about that? I understand that in an actor's life, people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X; that's a very different kind of spectrum for me."

While we totally agree with Bebo, she was absolutely stunning in these films and proved her mettle as an actor. Calling Jab We Met ghar ki khichdi, the actress said," Of course, Jab We Met is 'ghar ki khichdi'; you see it again and again; there's always something new; it doesn't seem like an old film. That's a rarity; every time you watch it, it's like you are watching it for the first time. It's just the character." Well, as an actor, Bebo has given some powerful performances, but some films just touch your heart, and Jab We Met is one of them.

Recently Shahid Kapoo r also spoke about Jab We Met that re released in the theatres and it was the first film that his kids watched as he doesn't like them watching his films and it was Mira Rajput who asked them to see this film because in this one the Bloody Daddy star doesn't have any action films and can be watched by kids. Jab We Met is a special film and will always be.