Indians are basking in pride of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. Tomorrow, Vikram Lander will touch the moon at around 6.04 pm IST. Every Indian will be waiting with bated breath for the moment. Bollywood celebrities have always supported such path-breaking initiatives of the Government of India. The star of the show is ISRO that has made India a superpower in the world of space expeditions. Kareena Kapoor Khan said she will watch the epic moment with her kids Jeh and Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud Indian

Kareena Kapoor Khan told a news agency that it was a great and proud moment for every citizen. She said that she felt a sense of pride in her heart. She said she along with millions of others would be glued onto that moment when Vikram Lander touches the moon. She said she would watch it with Taimur and Jeh. Well, Saif Ali Khan once revealed that he had dreams of being an astronaut as a child. He said that he loved to read up on the mysteries of space. It looks like the two little ones have their dad's love for gaining knowledge and learning new things.

Prakash Raj row on Chandrayaan 3

Trending Now

In the mean time, South Indian star Prakash Raj faced severe backlash for mocking Chandrayaan 3. He put up a tweet which offended millions on social media. In fact, a case has been filed in Karnataka as well. He put up a tweet of a man in a lungi serving Chai.

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

The Chandrayaan 3 mission was launched on July 14. The spacecraft set off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Vikram Lander may create history for India if it lands safely on the lunar south pole of the moon. The cost of the mission is cheaper than the budget of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.