Kareena Kapoor Khan has ruled over Bollywood in the 90s and 2000s. The actress was the quintessential IT girl with her glam factor, pedigree and acting chops. Kareena Kapoor Khan is ruling till date as her performances have become more mature and nuanced over the years. Now, an old video where Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had mentioned Kareena Kapoor Khan for not even greeting her fans on a flight has gone viral. He was speaking at an event in IIT-Kanpur where he was accompanied by his wife, Sudha Murthy. The tech king's wife tried to laugh off the matter but he continued to describe what he saw in the flight.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S FLIGHT INCIDENT

Narayana Murthy says that he was returning from London and Kareena Kapoor was seated next to him. He saw a number of people coming up to her and saying hello but she did not even react. Narayana Murthy said he was a little bit surprised and taken aback. He said a few people met him too. Narayana Murthy said he got up every time someone came to him, and they spoke for a minute or two. He said he was sure even fans of Kareena Kapoor did not expect anything more.

Take a look at video of Kareena Kapoor Khan's incident as narrated by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy

In the video, his wife Sudha Murthy interrupts telling him that she has a million admirers, and she must have been tired. The crowd is seeing giving her an applause. She says, "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million." But the billionaire tech entrepreneur did not stop. He said that fame is not an issue. He said if people show affection it does not hurt to reciprocate. He is heard saying that, "I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all."

Netizens have left comments in support of Mr Murthy. A person commented, "Very well said Mr Narayan Murthy , Mrs Murthy is trying to hint him to. Change the topic but he is a self achieved self made hard working man who knows how to give back to the society and take it forward !! I hope this reaches @kareenakapoorkhan," while another stated, "Mrs Murthy is right...Mr Murthy has admirers but Kareena Kapoor has fans, sometimes too many and too obsessed, who could act little too intrusive for comfort.... if she's there in the plane, leave her alone, why pile on?? Our obsession with film actors and cricketers is plain crazy and madness....we only made them look superhumans / demi gods, then complain for not being available to us .. I'm sure they will be more human if we can treat them as normal human beings...it's our fault that we put them in pedestal."

Kareena Kapoor Khan has films with Sujoy Ghosh, Hansal Mehta and The Crew lined up. There are talks of a second franchise of Veere Di Wedding.