Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her new movie, Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the industry and she has been experimenting with roles a lot more now. The industry on the whole has changed after COVID. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about the same at the t ABP Ideas Summit. She mentioned her contemporaries and new actresses, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone while talking about the same.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel that brings the latest Entertainment News updates. So, do follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Did Shahid Kapoor react to being ignored by Kareena Kapoor Khan at an award function? Fact Check

Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't want to be 21 again

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed during the summit that the audience has become wiser and more accepting. She feels age has now just become a number. She says it's as old as it looks and one has to be fit too. Of course, one has to look good as it is a visual medium. However, Kareena says that she never wants to be 21 again. She says she was very hyper and anxious about everything. But, now the actress shares in her 40s, she has calmed down. She says she is in her happy place in her 40s. Also Read - Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her mom guilt related to younger son Jeh

Watch this video of Kareena and Saif at Jeh's birthday celebrations here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan mentions Deepika, Kangana while talking about change in the industry

Since the COVID and the changes, there have been changes in the industry as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about how the actresses have also contributed to bringing about a change by taking up meatier roles. She shares that a lot has changed because strong women have done a lot of strong parts in movies and have impressed not just the audience but also critics and have delivered big box office successes. "So, whether it's leading actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone or myself, we've always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film," the Crew actress said at the Summit. Kareena shares that today actresses can command a certain fee, a certain role or a position. Also Read - Crew: Priyanka Chopra has the most honest reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's teaser

Trending Now

On the work front, Crew costarring Kriti Sanon and Tabu is arriving on 29th March 2024.