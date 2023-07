Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the A-lister stars of Bollywood. Having worked with several renowned and ace directors from the industry the actress has never worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In fact, she never ever even wish to work with him. While there are actors who die to star in a SLB film or be directed by the versatile director, Kareena vowed to not ever work with him. She pledged this back when the actress was allegedly replaced from Devdas. Scroll down to read the story. Also Read - Before Kareena Kapoor Khan, THESE celebs allegedly threw tantrums on flights [Check List]

Kareena Kapoor Khan once slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali for replacing her even after signing for Devdas. Bebo claimed that she gave a screen test and got approved as the director gave her a signing amount yet got replaced. In an old interview, the actress was questioned about working with SLB. The Jab We Met actress said that she will never ever work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She recalled the incident when the director screen-tested her for Devdas and gave a signing amount but starred someone else in the film. She was hurt as it was the start of her career. Nevertheless, she was ok because the day he dropped her she signed Yaadein. That's when Kareena vowed even if she will have no work she will never work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali commented on Kareena's statement and revealed that he never confirmed her to be cast in the film. He recalled an incident when Bebo visited his house with Neeta Lulla and expressed her desire to work with him. He told her that he never saw her work and before casting he would like to see if she has the potential. So a photo shoot was fixed and he informed Babita ji (Kareena's mother) and Karisma who were present there that the shoot isn't a confirmation of casting her. Both had no problem with it, added the director.

Gangubai Kathiawadi director further revealed he told Kareena that Aishwarya Rai is fabulous and perfect for Paro and also has the aristocratic looks he required. Then Kareena didn’t utter a word but after some days she lashed out at the director in the media. SLB mentioned that the accusation of him giving her the signing amount and contract is not true.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will make his digital debut with the web series Heeramandi on Netflix. Kareena Kapoor will star in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.