has been blissfully married to Saif Ali Khan. Apart from being a working wife, she is now also a working mother of two children, Taimur and Jeh. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has always managed to set a precedent for expecting mothers throughout her two pregnancies. While talking about raising her children Taimur and Jeh, Kareena said that they should know that women in the family also go to work just like men do.

In her recent interview with News18, Kareena said that she has told Taimur that on some days she needs to go out for work and on some days his father has to. The actress has been going to work since Taimur was seven months old. She says that Taimur has understood this fact and she believes that both her children should grow to understand that their parents go to work so that they all can have a good life.

Kareena also said that her children should also respect the women of the house and know that their mother also goes to work. And it will always be a part of their life. This is the way Kareena wants her children to be brought up. She also opened up about why Jeh has a grumpy expression while facing the camera. The 41-year-old said that maybe because he wonders why people keep clicking pictures of him.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a few years. They became parents to their first son Taimur in 2016. They welcomed their second child Jeh in 2021. Kareena is Saif's second wife after who is a mother to her two children and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They are often seen spending time together during their family vacations.