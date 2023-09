Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular and loved couples in Bollywood. The duo have been married for over 10 years and share two children together. While the duo make for a picture perfect couple, Kareena was often questioned about the 10-year age gap and interfaith marriage with Saif. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her relationship with Saif and how it affects their beliefs and faith. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur, Jeh questioned her why their nannies sit on a separate table; reveals how things changed in her home

Kareena and Saif dated for several years before eventually getting married in 2012. The duo ditched the traditional customs and opted for a court marriage. Recently, Kareena was asked about her interfaith marriage with Saif. Speaking to The Indian Express, the actor said that the most important thing in a relationship is to have fun. "We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is, that isn't even a point of discussion," the actor said in the interview.

Kareena also opened up on the 10-year age gap between her and Saif and said that she is happy to be 10 years younger. "When has age ever mattered, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried," the actor added.

The actor further said that by looking at Saif, no one would say he is 53 years old. “Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other,” Kareena said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut

Meanwhile, Kareena will be soon making her OTT debut with the film Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and will be released directly on Netflix on September 21, 2023.