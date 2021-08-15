Kareena Kapoor Khan has to be credited for breaking the stereotypes around pregnant actresses. While many did not step out much in public when they were expecting, Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed it when she was pregnant with Taimur. India was under lockdown when she was expecting her second son. The actress has taken a step ahead and discussed how a woman's sex drive is affected during her pregnancy. As we know it is an important thing but people do not talk about it much. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she has discussed that no one needs guts to discuss how a couple's sex life is affected when the woman is expecting. She feels it is very normal. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Jeh Ali Khan makes his second public appearance as the family flies off to the Maldives for Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday — watch video

She told Hindustan Times' Brunch, "I don't think you require guts to talk about this; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband a wife and it affects how a woman feels." Her book, Pregnancy Bible has addressed how a woman's interest in sex dwindles when she is pregnant.

In her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, the 40-year-old actor has addressed sex during pregnancy. She has said, "It's possible that a woman doesn't feel the need for sex, does not feel the urge, or doesn't even feel that she likes herself at that point of time during pregnancy." The actress revealed that such feelings were common amongst expectant women but then people weren't used to hearing mainstream actors talk about such things. She said, "But then, they are not used to seeing mainstream actors pregnant either."

The actress said that she felt more energetic when she was pregnant with Taimur. She told the publication, "I felt fitter, went out a lot and I had my mojo. But I didn’t feel particularly sexy when I was pregnant with Jehangir."