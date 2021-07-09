Kareena Kapoor Khan playing Sita is a STRICT NO-NO for Payal Rohatgi; says, 'She has hurt Hindu sentiments in real life by naming her son Taimur'

was recently in the news for reportedly asking for Rs 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming mythological film Sita – The Incarnation, based on the epic, Ramayan. The news received sharp reactions from a certain section of the society. People began trolling Bebo saying that she is ineligible to play the role of Sita because she married Saif and named her son Taimur, the name most people assumed that it was after the infamous Turco-Mongol conqueror, Timur. And now controversial queen has said that Kareena cannot play Sita because she has hurt Hindu sentiments in real life by naming her son Taimur. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her 'third child' in the most unique way possible – watch video

"We are hearing the news that Kareena Kapoor has been offered the role of Sita mata and she is demanding 12 crores for this role. Now if this news is true, then the right wing people think that Kareena Kapoor cannot play Sita mata because she has hurt Hindu sentiments in real-life by naming her innocent child Taimur, who was a king who murdered Hindus. I agree with their thoughts because the person who can name her innocent child after a Hindu killer, how can she play the role of Sita mata???” Payal wrote in Hindi on her Instagram post. Kareena, on the other hand, has neither confirmed or denied playing the role of Sita in the mythological drama. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and more – Here's why these Bollywood celebs were trolled this week

After incessant trolling on naming their son , Saif Ali Khan had clarified to Mumbai Mirror, "My wife and I love the sound of it and we love its meaning. I am aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler—he was Timur, my son is Taimur, an ancient Persian name that means iron." Also Read - Happy Birthday, Neetu Kapoor: When the veteran actress REVEALED her 'horrible first meeting' with late husband Rishi Kapoor

She also reacted to 's opinion on Kareena asking for a hefty fee to play the role saying there were equality between men and women in the industry. "Taapsee Pannu has an opinion on this matter where she says that if an actor asks for 12 crores in Nollywood then no one would say anything but if an actress asked for this amount then trolling her is wrong because in Bollywood there should equality between men and women. Because both work equally hard for their role in a film. I agree with Tapsee on this,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Payal was recently arrested by the Satellite Police in Ahmedabad for threatening and hurling abuse at the chairman of her society on social media. Rohatgi was later released on bail. According to the complaint, Payal was threatening to 'break the legs' of anyone who favours children playing in the common plot of the society, besides hurling abuses at those disagreeing with her. Parag Shah, the chairman of the society, also alleged that despite not being a member of the housing society, she had attended its annual general meeting, creating ruckus.