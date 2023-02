It's damn hard! Kareena Kapoor Khan we feel you, no matter how privileged you are, it is hard to leave your kids at home or anywhere else and step out at work. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hardcore working woman and nothing much has changed in her life even after having two sons, she continues to lead her life magnificently and is setting an example of being the perfect mother and more. But don't always believe what you see, Kareena shows you how hard it is for her to leave his younger son and get back to work. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her little one getting all cranky as she refuses to leap her lap while she is on the shoot. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan drops Jeh's playdate pic and it'll give your otherwise boring Sunday a cuteness doze [View Pic]

Bebo wishes her son Jeh on his second birthday and wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son . Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 ♥️ Forever and more" Also Read - Swara Bhasker to Kareena Kapoor Khan; actresses who married Muslim men and countered severe backlash from trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena shared this picture along with an emotional caption on Jeh's second birthday and told him how much she loves him. Bebo's Instagram family is extremely thankful for her sharing this beautiful memory with them as it made them even more determined towards their work and motherhood. Happy 2 Jeh Baba. Also Read - Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she steps out for a dinner date with hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine’s Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a happy mother of two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and both are her apple of eye. Saif Ali Kahn often praises wifey for handling their family and work so beautifully. Kareena is right now working on Hansal Mehta's project, she is reportedly signed Veere Di Wedding 2 and as completed her work on her thriller first Devotion of Suspect X helmed by Sujoy Gosh.