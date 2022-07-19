Bollywood actresses and their pregnancy rumours always make it to the headlines. Well, there are two actresses who have been in the news recently for being pregnant, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kareena already had two kids, Taimur Ali Khan (5 years) and Jeh Ali Khan (1 year). Now, the reports of Kareena’s third pregnancy have been doing the rounds on social media, and netizens have shown their creativity. There are some hilarious memes on social media about the actress’ third pregnancy. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil's BIG revelation about the franchise will make his and Allu Arjun's fans excited [Read Deets]

Well, the memes are inspired by Munnabhai, Mirzapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and other movies. A netizen posted a morphed photo of with Richa Chadha's dialogue from Gangs Of Wasseypur, 'Kab khoon kholega re tera?' Check out the memes below…

Saif-Kareena think about third child, Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy. Meanwhile Kat to Vicky— pic.twitter.com/KU9bnnK5va — ???????? (@Lil_Gayu) July 19, 2022

This thread will be dedicated to Memes upon Kareena Begum Khan !! You all can give your inputs too. ?? Kareena after Getting pregnent every alternative year: pic.twitter.com/xYt64arZzA — P???? (@KudiPatakha_) July 19, 2022

Ranbir to Saif and Kareena : pic.twitter.com/3jD6mPHstY — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) July 19, 2022

Kareena:- i don't want to get pregnant again Saif:- pic.twitter.com/hgmMfzy5rE — kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) July 19, 2022

after looking at Saif and Kareena : pic.twitter.com/fQspvwYrad — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) July 19, 2022

We are sure these memes made you laugh out loud. Well, is one actress who has never hidden her pregnancy. During Taimur and Jeh, the actress proudly flaunted the baby bump on social media and in front of the paparazzi. Meanwhile, we just wait to know whether the pregnancy reports are true or false.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which stars in the titular role. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2022. While Aamir has been promoting the film, Bebo is yet to join him in the promotions.