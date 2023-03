Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for one of the IT couples in the Bollywood industry. They are also one of the hottest pairs and paps often click them whenever they are spotted in the city. A couple of days ago, Saif Ali Khan had lashed out at the paparazzi for entering the premiere of their residency while clicking them. He sarcastically took a jibe at them inviting them to their bedroom. And now, Kareena has reacted to the paparazzi culture and also shared how Saif reacts when she poses for the shutterbugs. Also Read - It's Awkward! Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and more celebs' funny pictures that are hilarious AF

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to the paparazzi culture

Entertainment News is full of updates on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. And they family of four is often spotted out and about the city. They get clicked at the airport outside their home, at events and such. Kareena Kapoor recently opened up on keeping boundaries with the paps. The actress shared that she is not drawing any line. Kareena doesn't mind when the paparazzi click. Kareena shares that even she wonders what more can she do. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha shared that they just request them to not click like when entering the premises of their building or when the kids are going to their extra-cirricular activities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her posing for the paps

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her posing for the paps

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared husband Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her posing all the time to the paparazzi. Kareena shared that Saif always points out that she is always posing for the paps. Kareena says that she agree that she is and when they are together, Saif is only walking while she poses. Saif often tries to be calm and walk and then when she poses, he asks her why she poses to which Bebo says she is like that (she loves to pose). "Saif's walking and trying to be calm, and he's like, 'Why are you posing?' And I'm like, 'Chill, that's me'," she shares with Zoom.

When Saif had made a sarcastic remark, there were reports that the guard of the building was going to be fired. However, Saif quashed the rumours in a statement saying that no such thing is happening.