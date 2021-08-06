Kareena Kapoor Khan REFUSES to reveal the face of her second son Jeh as she shares a throwback picture of baby Taimur

and Saif Ali Khan welcomed with their second son Jeh on February 21. However, the couple have left their fans starving for the first glimpse of the youngest nawab in the Pataudi family. Kareena has again shared a new picture of her baby son Jeh while sharing a throwback picture of her first son Taimur. But Bebo has refused to reveal the face of her second son and how. Also Read - Did this POPULAR starlet meet Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh on Sunday?

Sharing a juxtaposed picture of Taimur and Jeh in her latest Instagram post, Kareena was seen craddling her two babies in her arms. She hid Jeh's face with a baby face emoji and wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! ❤️ #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies ? I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

A few weeks ago, a picture apparently from her Pregnancy Bible wherein Kareena is seen kissing her baby's forehead had gone viral on the internet. Netizens were confused whether the little one is Jeh Ali Khan or .

Kareena had shared the first image of her newborn son on Women's day. She was seen holding her baby in her arms. Later, when Kareena and Saif were busy guarding their second baby son from the media glare, nana accidentally leaked the first picture of Saifeena's second son on Instagram. He quickly deleted the said picture from his account but not before his fans took a screenshot of it. The picture had sent the internet into frenzy assuming that it was Jeh.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and were blessed with their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.