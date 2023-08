Who doesn't want to work with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar together? It’s an opportunity that Kareena Kapoor Khan missed for a lifetime, and she admits it by herself. And it was not only the Jaane Jaan actress who missed this leading role in Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho but also a friendship with the filmmaker. There was a time when Bebo demanded a huge amount for the film, and that's how she lost the role, and Karan took Preity Zinta on in the film, which became a game changer for her. This one video of Bebo confessing that she regrets not doing the film is going viral, and she opens her heart out in front of Karan Johar like never before. Also Read - Smitten by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone's style? Here's how much their celeb stylists charge

Kareena Kapoor Khan admits she regrets saying no to Kal Ho Naa Ho and talks about whether she would have done a better job compared to Preity Zinta in the film. Also Read - Top 10 ‘DRUNK’ pictures of Bollywood celebs that went VIRAL

In this old video, you can see Kareena on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan, where she tells Karan that she regrets losing a friend for like a year and a half. I don’t know. I guess it was greed, or I don’t know what it is, but it was definitely something that was wrong. And I was really upset because I had done something wrong to you. By not taking your call, I lost a friendship with you for more than a year and a half. That was it. I don’t care about the role; I care about the film." Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: Top 10 Bollywood celebs’ gym trainers and their fees will leave you shocked

Trending Now

When Karan asked her if she regretted saying no and felt that she could have done a better job, Bebo said," It was a miss of a role of a lifetime". Well, like they say, never say never, fans can still hope of seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Bebo together, and after all, Bebo is the 'OG Poo' in Bollywood, and it's the most favourite and loved character of Kareena Kapoor Khan till date.

Kareena will be seen making an OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, and the fans are excited to see her in Sujoy Ghosh's next starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahalwat in the pivotal roles.