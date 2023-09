Karan Johar was highly upset with Kareena Kapoor Khan for rejecting Kal Ho Naa Ho, and he had strongly criticised her for the same, calling her greedy as she had demanded a huge pay check. This even tarnished their friendship, but they have buried the hatchet and have moved on. But the internet definitely hasn't. KJo's old video of questioning Preity Zinta in his show Koffee With Karan about replacing Preity Zinta and asking Saif Ali Khan if Bebo would have been the better Naina is going viral, and netizens are strongly slamming the filmmaker for being mean and asking dumb questions.

Watch the video of Karan Johar receiving hateful comments due to his question to Preity Zinta over replacing Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Na Ho.

How do you feel about replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan and stepping into to her hoes, Preity said, " I don't feel anything, and my logic is very simple: 'You go to shop, try the pair of jeans, and you don't buy it; than somebody else liked it and bought' it. I never looked at it as someone else's film. And when you called me, I told you I wanted to hear the script, and after the script, " I was like Why is Kareena Kapoor not doing this film?". And then the news was all over Kareena Kapoor was the first choice, Preity was the second choice, so all I can say Thankyou Kareena for not doing the film,", she concluded by saying, " Anyway the film was in my destiny." Later, when Karan asked Saif who would be a better Naina, Saif said, Now that I have seen the film, I don't feel there would be a better Naina.. "

Karan Johar is facing massive criticism for being so mean to Preity, but it seems like the people have forgotten that he casted her in the film and gave Preity the biggest hit of her career.