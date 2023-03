Naatu Naatu from RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR won an Oscar for Bes Original Song about a week ago. Naatu Naatu has taken everyone up by a storm. Everyone is obsessing over Naatu Naatu and how! Even Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan is obsessing over Naatu Naatu. Kareena has turned a host again for her chat show called What Women Want. The latest guest on the show was Ranbir Kapoor who opened up on Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kareena is currently vacationing in South Africa with Saif Ali Khan and her kids, Tim and Jeh. And during an interview with a news agency, Kareena revealed how much Jeh loves Naatu Naatu. Also Read - Ram Charan reacts to RRR win at Oscars 2023, 'Naatu Naatu was the song of people of India'

Kareena shares Jeh is obsessed with the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu is a rage across the globe right now. It won an Oscar on Monday (Sunday, ET) and has ever since been trending in Entertainment News. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares that Jeh will not eat anything unless Naatu Naatu is played starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR. Yes, you read that right. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shares that Jeh only wants to listen to the original version and not the Hindi dubbed version, Nacho Nacho. The song has also touched the heart of a 2-year-old and it just proves that they have created something spectacular with the film and also the song.

RRR movie's official handle shared a poster celebrating their Oscar win:

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels proud that more Indian content is being watched across the globe

Kareena opened up on how she feels proud to be a part of the fraternity that the audience is enjoying watching online. Be it Hindi films, regional films, parallel films or documentaries, Kareena feels proud that the movies are reaching a wider audience. "People are taking Indian cinema a lot more seriously and as a member of the fraternity it fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude towards our audience," she tells a new agency portal, states a report in Koimoi.