Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's reaction when she lost her sex-drive while she was pregnant with Jeh

and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. The couple named their second son, Jeh Ali Khan. They have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, especially his photographs. They had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016. She launched her book Pregnancy Bible digitally with as the moderator. During the virtual launch, Kareena opened up about her struggles, losing sex-drive while she pregnant with Jeh and how her husband Saif used to react to it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan REFUSES to reveal the face of her second son Jeh as she shares a throwback picture of baby Taimur

When Karan asked Kareena about the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself, she said that Saif was very understanding through those days. "People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” Kareena told Karan during the live interaction. Also Read - Did this POPULAR starlet meet Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh on Sunday?

She further added, "But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’.” Also Read - After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh

Recalling her journey as an author, Kareena had earlier shared on Instagra, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Sharing a juxtaposed picture of Taimur and Jeh in her latest Instagram post, Kareena was seen craddling her two babies in her arms. She hid Jeh's face with a baby face emoji and wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! ❤️ #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies ? I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings."