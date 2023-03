Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While Jeh is just two, Taimur is 6. Of late, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy with her show What Women Want and other professional activities. Recently, on her chat show, Darlings actress Shefali Shah made an appearance. And while chatting with her, Kareena opened up on the phases that Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are going through. And it will tug at your heartstrings. Tim is growing up to be a good boy. Also Read - Unlike Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praise for Urfi Javed's fashion sense; calls her 'gutsy'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Jeh snatches all things from Taimur

Shefali Shah asked Kareena Kapoor Khan about her experience of being a mother to two kids, Taimur and Jeh. The actress talked about the different phases, they both are in. Kareena shared that everything that Taimur will be using, be it a book or a crayon, Jeh will go and snatch it. Kareena shares that he will come and cry saying, "Amma..." Since Kareena returns from a hard day at work, she gets a little shaken. But then Shefali asks about Taimur's reaction to it. Whether he is understanding about it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Here’s how B-town mommies handle their toddler kids' tantrums with perfection

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Tim's reaction and her advice

Kareena was all praises on Taimur saying that he is very understanding. Taimur will readily give everything to Jeh. Kareena shares that she then goes and thanks Taimur for being so kind who says, "No, it's okay. He is my little brother." Kareena feels very happy that Taimur is very balanced and strong. The actress shares that she wants Tim and Jeh to grow up as friends. Giving an example of herself and her sister, Karisma Kapoor, Bebo shares that she grew up with her as friends. Even now, Bebo and Lolo talk four times a day. Also Read - Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced by this young actress in Salman Khan film?

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about Tim and Jeh in the video here:



Kareena's statements are going viral in Entertainment News. The actress also talked about the advice she gives to her kids. While Jeh is just 2, Bebo shared that she always tells Taimur to treat people the way he would want to be treated. She adds that if he screams or throws something, others are going to do it too. And if he will be upset about it, he should also treat the other person the same way.