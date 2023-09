Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy promoting her upcoming suspense thriller, Jaane Jaan. The actress has also been endorsing a few brands in and about the city. And now, in a recent interview, Kareena has opened up on the thing that they follow in their home, regarding nannies and how Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan played an instrumental role in it. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif: Top Bollywood celebs and their favourite holiday hotels and resorts

Kareena Kapoor Khan on how Taimur and Jeh changed their habit

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how the nannies sit at the dinner table with them. The Jaane Jaan actress reveals that the nannies sit with the boys because that's the way she and Saif Ali Khan have decided to address it. Taimur has previously questioned them and even Jeh has been asking their nannies about their different sitting spaces. Jeh has even called them to sit together. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares that if her sons are having meals and even the nannies are hungry, they all sit together and eat. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu to Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan: Fresh pairings that we are super excited for

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the rules of her house

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shares that it is the rule of their house because the nannies look after both Jeh and Taimur. Kareena shares that since she and Saif are working, the nannies take care of the kids and hence, they need to get the same respect as Saif and her. The nannies and the Khan family are always together even when travelling. Kareena adds, "They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot… I can’t just oversee that." Also Read - Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan admits being nervous about OTT debut, feeling intimidated by her co-stars

Trending Now

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan look here:

Previously, there have been reports about the nannies earning about Rs 1 lakh per month to look after Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. It led to memes on the internet. The nannies have been widely discussed on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. The suspense thriller also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The suspense movie will release on the 21st of September, coinciding with Kareena's birthday. At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena shared how Saif Ali Khan warned her about working with Jaideep and Vijay as both are amazing performers.