has been at the centre of all attention ever since she was pregnant with her first child. Then, her son became the focus of the paparazzi and now her second son Jeh Ali Khan also gets all kinds of attention on social media. However, Kareena is yet to understand why the paparazzi want to click pictures of her children. She revealed that even Taimur asks her the same question. Also Read - Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor gets spotted in the city; netizens wonder, 'Why does he always look drunk?' [Watch Video]

When Kareena was asked to give some motherhood advice to on raising her kids in the social media age, she said that one has to learn to live with it. Revealing how she deals with the paparazzi, Bebo told India Today, "I am like 'ya, ok, fine, whatever'. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is that why they would want to photograph him." Also Read - Darlings actress Alia Bhatt OPENS Up about social media trolling; 'Mujhe fark nahi padta...'

"Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that," she added. Also Read - Aamir Khan on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, Mona Singh's casting as mother, clash with Raksha Bandhan and more; actor has spoken his heart out ahead of the release

Recently, there were rumours that Kareena was pregnant with her third child. It all started when a picture of Kareena from the vacation went viral, with reports claiming it showed a baby bump. While holidaying in London with her family, she took to Instagram to respond to the reports and wrote, "It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uffa.Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK."

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021. On the work front, Kareena currently awaits the release of Laal Singh Chaddha starring . She is also set for her digital debut and will be seen in an OTT project directed by .