Well, the mother often complains of kids being like their father. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is no different. In her recent post, she complained about Taimur Ali Kahn, having the common habit just like father Saif Ali Khan that leaves her irked sometimes. Well, Karena who is busy shooting for her first-ever web series Devotion of Suspect X had a special visitor on the last day of the sets in eldest son Taimur. As she was the shooting and all set for the summer holidays, she posted a picture with the little one, but he refuses to show his face in the picture.

Uff. Just like his father says

Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her long with little Tim and wrote, " Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro#My TimTim….". Well like father like son. We have often seen camera shy if staying away from the paparazzi unlike Bebo, who love to pose and pout, there is no one like our Bebo for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Taimur is one of the most loved and popular star kids in the tinsel town. The constant coverage of the little boy sometimes leaves the Kapoor and Khan family upset with the shutterbug about Bebo doesn't complain. In fact, in one of her interactions, she had revealed that due to this papal she gets to know that her son has reached school on time to reach home and more.

Kareena Kapoor is right now enjoying her motherhood and acing her work life as well. She will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha along with and the trailer has received a lot of love from fans. While she is going to be seen in a never seen avatar in 's web series Devotion of Suspect X along with Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahalwat.