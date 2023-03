Summer days call for vacation and Kareena Kapoor Khan took it seriously. The actress stays highly active on social media sharing her latest update and pictures. There is no denying that she loves to spend most of the time with her family. The actress who was busy working till yesterday is now on a family vacation. Bebo jetted off to Africa with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons Taimur and Jeh. She shared pictures from her wild vacation on her Instagram handle. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor about the exact moment he realised Alia Bhatt is his ‘Dal Chawaal’, here's what he said

and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning as they left for holiday. The first picture is from their visit to a wildlife park featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jehangir. The actor looks uber cool in a blue t-shirt posing for the camera when Taimur and Jeh are busy looking at a giraffe. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story she wrote "And so the adventure begin... God bless Africa."



In the next photo, she is seen taking a walk with her younger son Jeh. Sharing the lovely picture she captioned it "Into the wild with my boy," adding a heart emoticon. A day ago Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their sons Taimur and Jehangir and their nannies.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped her shoot for ’s project in which she will play a detective. She has also turned producer for the same movie. Apart from this, she has and ’s The Crew with Tabu and . She will also be seen in ’s thriller The Suspect Of Devotion X.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside . Next in his kitty is the pan-India film Adipurush directed by Om Raut. In the mythological drama, he will play alongside , Kriti Sanon, and .