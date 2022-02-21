and Saif Ali Khan's little prince Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi has turned one. Their cute bundle of joy has been garnering a lot of attention as his pictures go viral on social media in no time. It is mommy Kareena who loves to share some adorable pictures of him on social media. On his birthday, Kareena shared another adorable picture of Jeh that has him playing with elder brother Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. In the picture we see Jeh crawling behind big brother who is also on his fours. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others that will make you go ROFL

Along with the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a sweet note for her 'Beta'. She wrote, "Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today ♥️let's explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond." , Saba Ali Khan, and many other dropped in birthday wishes for Baby Jeh. Take a look at the picture below:

It was recently that Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about pregnancy and mental health with Tweak India Founder . The Laal Singh Chaddha actress had stated that she put on almost 25 kilos during pregnancy but for her mental health was more important than physical. She was the quoted saying, "Of course. I would not have managed working without the help that I have. I am not a robot or a super mom and there's no crown for being the best mother in the world. Every mother's journey is different; you want to work, you need help, there is nothing wrong with it. "