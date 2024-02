Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is a paparazzi's favourite star kid. Every since his birth, his pictures have been ruling the social media. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan did not take the popular celebrity route and hide their kids from the paparazzi. Rather, shutterbugs got to pap Taimur ever since he was a few months old and his pictures would go viral instantly. Now the little munchkin is almost seven years old. He now gets papped at his school and other sports events. Well, it seems Taimur has already chosen his career path. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Unlike Taimur, Aamir Khan's son Azad has maintained distance from paparazzi due to THIS strong reason

What does Taimur want to be when he grows up?

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spoke about Taimur Ali Khan and what he wants to become when he grows up. It was Kareena Kapoor Khan who said that Taimur Ali Khan may not follow his parents' shoes and become an actor. Saif Ali Khan added that Taimur wants to become a lead guitarist and also play football. Taimur wants to go to Argentina and play for the team. Bebo added that Taimur currently wants to be like Lionel Messi. Saif Ali Khan said, "He wants to move to Argentina and become.." while Kareena Kapoor Khan interwined and said, "Well, figure it out na, play it properly." Kareena also revealed that Taimur recently lost a match of football. Well, there is a long time to go for Taimur Ali Khan to actually make his career choice. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan birthday: Cutest pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son that serve as pure happiness

Saif Ali Khan also spoke about audiences' obsession with star kids. He gave the example of The Archies and added, "They're constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. I mean tomorrow if somebody wants to make a movie with one of them, it's not rocket science."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Workwise, Saif Ali Khan is next going to be seen in Devara along with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. Kareena Kapoor Khan has The Crew in her kitty that will also star Tabu and Kriti Sanon.