Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are abroad celebrating Taimur Ali Khan's birthday. Plus it's also Pre-Christmas and the whole family including Jeh Ali Khan are enjoying their family time together. Today, Tim, that is, Taimur Ali Khan turns 6. He has got the genes from his dad. He is a mini replica of Saif literally after Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taimur had a pre-birthday bash in India a couple o days ago and it was a Star Wars-themed birthday party. Let's see what his birthday celebrations are like abroad now. But in the middle of it all, Kareena and Said's picture with a newborn Tim is going viral online.

Kareena-Saif's picture with baby Taimur is breaking the internet

Entertainment News is full of articles about Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan right now. The family is quite popular and is known for their luxurious vacations. And Taimur is also vacationing with his family right now. Just about an hour or so ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan team (FC) on Instagram shared an unseen picture of baby Tim with Bebo and Saif. And it's the cutest ever picture on the internet. It is a picture of Saif holding baby Tim in his arms while Kareena looks on. Tim was chubbier back in the day. This throwback post is going viral and how! Check out the pic here:

Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s motherhood

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan opened up on how Kareena Kapoor Khan matured during her pregnancies. The actor revealed Bebo was unsure the first time around and didn't know about a lot of things. He recalled holding Taimur a lot more than Kareena. Saif added that with Jeh, Kareena has become more maternal and she does everything on her own now. From holding Jeh to distracting him, etc. When Kareena had Taimur to raise alone, the actress revealed having a hard time. She said that Taimur brings out the best and worst in her as she loses her patience sometimes. She called it a learning experience.