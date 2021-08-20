zoomed off to Maldives to celebrate hubby Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Sons and Jeh Ali Khan are also with them. On Saif's birthday, the actress had treated her fans with a sweet family picture. She had shared the picture with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." While Saif and Kareena boasted of couple goals, we could not take our eyes off Taimur and Jeh. Now, Kareena has shared another picture of Jeh from the vacay. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Jeh is a part of her romantic song with Aamir Khan

On her Insta stories, Kareena shared a very adorable picture that sees little Jeh sleeping in her arms. It is a selfie and we can see Kareena enjoying outdoors with his little one. She has captioned this photos as 'Lights, camera, naptime." Ever since Jeh was born, fans have been dying to catch a glimpse of him. Unlike Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena kept their little one away from the media glare. It was only recently that the shutterbugs managed to catch a glimpse of Jeh as he visited his grandfather along with Saif and Kareena. Fans could not compare Jeh to his elder brother Taimur. Take a look at Jeh and Kareena's picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gossip girl ? (@theviralbollywoodnews)

Talking about Jeh and Taimur, Kareena in her recent interview stated that her elder son is protective of the little one. To NDTV, she was quoted saying, "We also tease him sometimes, we tell him like shall Saif, me and him go on a holiday, I will ask him and he will be like, 'No, not without Jeh'. He is protective, he has got that older brother vibe. In that sense, it just worked out perfectly fine. There was never that insecurity and I think me and Saif also balanced it out a little bit."