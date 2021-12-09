Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mom for the second time in February 2o21. The actress often shares pics of her little one, Jeh. Today, she has shared a picture where we can see Jeh trying to stand on his own feet taking support from a chest of drawers. The actress' pointed towards how his toes had curled. Jeh or Jehangir was dressed in a white onesie. She commented, "It’s the toes that do it for me." She wrote that time was flying and used the hashtag #merabeta. We cannot see Jeh's face though in the pic. The baby boy was showered with love from her friends. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora enjoy a ladies' night out at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party — view pics and videos

Karisma Kapoor wrote, "J Baba", while his aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "My Jeh Jaan." Rhea Kapoor referred to him as "Handsome" while Amrita Arora was gushing over his cute quotient. The actress has been busy of late with her ad projects. She was present for the small party held to commemorate 20 years of the blockbuster movie, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham by Karan Johar.

After the birth of her second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wrote a book, Pregnancy Bible. The book was well-received by all. The actress spoke about a number of important issues relating to health, fitness and relationships. The couple faced a lot of trolls when it was revealed that they have named their son, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi. As we know, Jehangir was the son of the Mughal emperor Akbar. They call him Jeh, which in Persian means to come or one who brings good fortune. We have seen some adorable clicks of Jeh in the recent past. There was a media obsession with Taimur, which is a little lesser with Jeh. However, given how cute the infant is, we can imagine people going gaga over him.