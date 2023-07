Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular heroines in Bollywood. Kareena, who is known for her realistic performances and elegant fashion sense, has always mesmerised the audience. Currently, the Udta Punjab actress is enjoying her summers in Europe with her husband and sons. And, the Pataudi family has been having a great time together - All thanks to the regular updates from the actress. She has been quite active on social media and is often found sharing moments of their vacation with her fans. Now, the actress has shared another picture from her vacation on social media, and people are admiring her for her beauty and the picturesque view. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan's cuteness steals the show in Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunchtime photos with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s stunning vacation picture

Kareena Kapoor is currently spending some quality time with her family during her European vacation. So far, she has been posting pictures on Instagram from her holiday with her family. In her latest post, Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous and is seen posing for the camera. She is seen wearing blue jeans and is wrapped in a black shawl with the background giving a view of the scenic beauty. The picture has pink and blue skies and mountains covered in greenery in the background giving postcard-worth views to netizens. She captioned the picture, "Framed" and gave credit to one of her friends for clicking the picture.

Look at Kareena's picture

The internet went crazy after looking at the postcard-worthy picture and took to the comment section to praise her. Kareena’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was among the first ones to drop a heart emoji in the comments.

One of Kareena’s fans commented, "Natural beauty". Another person wrote, "So beautiful ma’am"

Kareena Completes 23 Years in the Industry

Recently, Kareena completed 23 years in the film industry. She made her acting debut in JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000 alongside Abhishek Bachchan. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a picture of her from the sets of her upcoming film. She captioned it as, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today... And…Another 23 to go.”

Kareena’s forthcoming projects

Kareena will soon be seen in Rhea Kapoor's Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. According to reports, the film's cast also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Apart from that, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, and also has an untitled film with Hansal Mehta in her pipeline.