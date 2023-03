Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their little ones Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan grab headlines for a lot of reasons. And in a recent interview, Kareena shares what's it like to be a mother to a toddler. While Taimur has grown up into a handsome young man, Jeh is still a toddler. Jeh was born in 2021 and turned 2 this year. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress featured on What Women Wants' latest episode. And in it, she shared how she deals with the toddler tantrums of her little one. Also Read - Alia Bhatt birthday: Ranbir Kapoor’s special plan has an adorable Raha Kapoor connect [Exclusive]

Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she deals with toddler tantrums of Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes it to Entertainment News every single day. And this time, Kareena's statement on Jeh Ali Khan, her younger one's tantrums have made the news. In an interview on Spill The Tea with Sneha, Kareena was told that she had shared a picture of herself, Saif Ali Khan and her kids in which Jeh is seen having a full meltdown. The picture went viral online in no time. Kareena reveals that Jeh is in the phase where he keeps yelling and screaming. She adds that every morning and every evening, she has to do walking yoga. She reminds herself to breathe and do Pranayam.

Kareena shares that she does it every morning and evening wondering why he (Jeh) is screaming. She often wonders why Jeh is having this random sh*t fit and for what reason. She then jokingly adds that she knows what women want but don't know what the toddlers want for sure.

Check out Kareena's post with Jeh having a meltdown here:

Kareena on raising her kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also asked about raising two boys and what is she conscious of while being a parent. The Devotion of Suspect X actress shares that she doesn't follow the blueprint of being a mom or the 'muft ka gyaan' that everyone dishes out on how to be a parent. Kareena shares that she always tells Saif that she wants her boys to be kind. She shares that kindness is the most important and beautiful quality that a boy and a man can have. She reveals even telling Taimur that if he is kind, he is a winner already.