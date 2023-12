Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a post on her Instagram, and it's become the talk of the town for several reasons. And one reason was that the flag colour that was seen hosting inside the Pataudi Palace and the colour of the flag is not an Indian flag. Many netizens express their concern over the flag colour and ask which country's flag it is. Kareena Kapoor Khan is right now vacationing in Pataudi Palace, and she is there to celebrate Christmas, reportedly. But little did Jaane Jaan know that her post would grab a lot of attention due to a different reason all together. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan birthday: Cutest pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son that serve as pure happiness

Check out the viral post by Kareena Kapoor Kahn that is creating quite a stir online. Also Read - 'T-shirt pehen lo', Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a dig at GenZ actors showcasing hot bodies in name of acting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

All you need to know about the flag inside Pataudi Palace

It is said that this flag is the sign of Pataudis, and the forefathers of Nawab Saif Ali Khan had been using this sign as a sign of victory. Saif is the only royal member in Bollywood, and Nawabi is just loved and softer by his beloved fans and followers. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar: Celebs who have jetted off to exciting places for Christmas 2023 vacation

Trending Now

There are several comments on Bebo's post as well that explain the colour of the post after netizens notice a different colour flag. One user commented, "What flag is that". Another user said,"It's Pataudi Nawab's princely state flag.. Our Bahawalpur Nawab's princely state also had this type of flag". One more user commented," I want to tell you all that the flag you are talking about is the symbol of Pataudi state. Don't connect it with LGBTQ deases

On the professional front, Saif's last release, Adipurush, failed at the box office, while Bebo's OTT debut with Jaane Jaan was a hit. Fans are waiting for them to get back together on screen with something romantic.

Watch the video by Kareena Kapoor.