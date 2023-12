Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now enjoying their winter vacations. While Gstaad in Switzerland is one of their fave haunts, they enjoy the idyllic surroundings of the Pataudi Palace as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pics of the Makki Ki Roti which she is enjoying with white butter and Sarson Ka Saag. She also shared pics of the farm fresh food on the table. The Bollywood diva and her husband love to take time off from work and chill with the family. In the pics, we can even see the flag of the Pataudi Palace. But netizens have noticed something else here...For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Animal star Ranbir Kapoor crossed his limits while pulling Katrina Kaif's leg and left her extremely angry [Watch]

Fans identify the home of Ranvijay from Animal

Netizens who saw the pics commented that it looked like the home of Ranvijay. Well, they are referring to the character of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal. The film has been shot in the Pataudi Palace. We know that Bollywood loves to show sprawling homes in their films. The Pataudi Estate is quite big spread over ten acres. It has around 150 rooms in all. The palace has Shahi drawing rooms and spaces for games like billiards. They have a farm around it. Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan will inherit the property subsequently.

Pataudi Palace and its representation in films

In the past, Pataudi Palace has been shown in quite a few films. Some of them are Eat Love Pray, Veer Zaara and Mangal Panday to name a few. The first birthday of Taimur Ali Khan was held in the lawns of the Palace. Friends of the couple like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora too have visited the place. The place has become very popular after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which has made Rs 500 crores plus at the domestic box office.