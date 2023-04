Siblings day is not over yet! Especially for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yesterday, on the day celebrating the bond that siblings share, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made a sweet post for sister Karisma Kapoor. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress had done the same. Today, Kareena has shared a picture that showcases the bond her son Taimur Ali Khan shared with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh and they have two kids - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both of them share a beautiful bond with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The recent picture shared by Kareena is a proof of it. Also Read - Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore 30 kilos lehenga in Shaakuntalam? A look at top Bollywood celebs who wore heaviest costumes in films

shares the best picture of siblings and Ibrahim Ali Khan

In the picture, little Tim Tim could be seen flaunting his mini abs with bade bhaiyaa Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both of them have pulled up their t-shirts to flaunt their abs. Taimur is looking adorable as ever in the picture. He definitely has got the best genes from mom Kareena and abba Saif Ali Khan. He has good looks and charisma already. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is too hot to handle. He has a chiseled body and that face cut is uff. He is the exactly replica of his father Saif Ali Khan but only with too good body. Kareena Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, "

Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim." Of course, fans have gone crazy over this picture. Some are drooling over Ibrahim Ali Khan and his hot body while some cannot get over Taimur Ali Khan's cuteness. Some even called the Nawabs 'Bade Mia, Chote Mia'.

and Ibrahim Ali Khan have gelled pretty well with Kareena Kapoor Khan and they are often seen chilling with their Abba and his family. Taimur and Jeh are the apple of everyone's eyes and they consume all the attention. This is not the first time that Kareena has shared pictures of Ibrahim, Taimur together. In the past, she shared a picture that had Saif Ali Khan posing with all his three sons.

